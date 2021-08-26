More Heat and More Hit and Miss Storms Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This late August Heat Wave will take us right through the upcoming weekend. For Friday and the weekend, more hot and humid days. Hot temperatures in the low to mid 90s, combined with high humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s and low 100s. Each afternoon and evening, some isolated to widely scattered storms will develop, providing some temporary relief form the heat. Some locally heavy rain and isolated severe wind gusts possible with storms. A weak Summer cool front will remain stalled to our north through the weekend.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Ida had developed in the Caribbean and its future track shows movement toward the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen to a Hurricane. By Sunday, a strong hurricane is forecast to make landfall along the Louisiana coast. Moisture from this system may impact the Mid-Atlantic by the middle and end of next week.

Tonight: Early evening storms end, muggy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Few storms. High: low to mid 90s. Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered storms, High: low to mid 90s. Low: mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, humid, few storms. High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Monday: Sun and clouds, humid, few storms. High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, humid, few storms. High: low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain and possible storms, cooler. High: mid 80s. Low: upper 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, showers, storms. High: low 80s.

