Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Jelani Woods ready to fill big shoes at tight end for UVA

Jelani Woods is a 6-foot-7 tight end who transferred from Oklahoma State.
Jelani Woods is a 6-foot-7 tight end who transferred from Oklahoma State.(UVA Athletics)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team found success at the tight end position last season, with 6-foot-7, 265-pound Tony Poljan transferring into the program.

Poljan is now playing in the NFL, but the Cavaliers have another transfer tight end: Jelani Woods.

He is also 6-foot-7 and 265-pounds, but when it came to selecting a jersey, Woods had a different number in mind.

“This coming year, I wanted to make a statement that nobody could stop me,” says Woods, “so that’s why I picked Zero, pretty much.”

Jelani Woods will have big shoes to fill in 2021.

Tony Poljan was second on the team with 38 receptions last season, and he had 411-yards receiving.

Poljan led the team with six touchdown receptions, with is the 8th-most all-time for a tight end in a Career at UVA, and Poljan only played one season with the ‘Hoos.

Woods says he is excited to continue the production from the tight end position.

“The pressure on your shoulders, it feels great,” says Woods. “The attention you can bring, will also allow others in the offense to shine, as well, because it takes the spotlight off of them, which potentially makes them more open in the offense, and gives them a better chance to shine, as well.”

Woods was a two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention honoree at Oklahoma State, and he’s on the Mackey Award Watch List this season.

Offensive coordinator Robert Anae says Woods fit in right away with his competitiveness.

“He already made a mark,” says Anae. He is part of the leadership on this team. The University of Virginia, and our fanbase, should be very excited.”

Woods says, “I just wanted to show them that I am all in, from Day One, and I can work as much as possible, to gain their respect, gain their trust, and then show that I’m with them, I’m a brother as well, even though I transferred.”

Virginia is scheduled to open the season on September 4th at home against William & Mary.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
COVID-19
VDH: 747,640 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,715 deaths
Sen. Mark Warner addresses the media, concerned citizens at Charlottesville Post Office on...
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health announces updates to visitations

Latest News

(FILE)
Research from UVA suggests one gender recovers faster from concussion
NFL referee receives Art McNally Award
Owner of Wyant’s Store in White Hall receives the Art McNally Award for his time as NFL referee
The UVA offensive line was one of the best in the nation last season.
UVA’s unsung heroes on O-Line receiving recognition
UVA’s unsung heroes on O-Line receiving recognition