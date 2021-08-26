Hot & humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It’s another humid start to our day. Southerly wind will deliver another 90 degree day, with real feel conditions closer to 100. Later as the atmosphere becomes more saturated, hit and miss showers and storms will develop. Any thunderstorm will have the potential of causing a heavy down pour and gusty wind. This pattern will be repeated into the weekend and early next week. However, by Wednesday look for cooler temperatures and a better chance for wide spread rain. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening storm, mostly cloudy, Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High low 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Monday: partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain, High: mid 69

