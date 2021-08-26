Hot & humid
Spotty showers & storms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It’s another humid start to our day. Southerly wind will deliver another 90 degree day, with real feel conditions closer to 100. Later as the atmosphere becomes more saturated, hit and miss showers and storms will develop. Any thunderstorm will have the potential of causing a heavy down pour and gusty wind. This pattern will be repeated into the weekend and early next week. However, by Wednesday look for cooler temperatures and a better chance for wide spread rain. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s
Tonight: Evening storm, mostly cloudy, Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High low 90s...Low: around 70
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Monday: partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Cloudy with rain, High: mid 69
