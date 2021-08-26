Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Green Dogs Unleashed training talented team of dogs

Green Dogs Unleashed
Green Dogs Unleashed(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Va. (WVIR) - Most dogs come when called, but two talented dogs at Green Dogs Unleashed are learning through hand signals.

The nonprofit is a special needs animal rescue and therapy dog program. It also has a team that competes in disc competitions.

“We start out by teaching them to catch rollers which is where we hold the disc to them and they run out and get it. We reward them for coming back. It’s all positive reinforcement training,” Director Erika Proctor said.

Finn Proctor has trained with two dogs, Rogue and Rumor, for the last two years and is now the number one Junior K9 disc toss and fetch handler in the world.

“Each week the scores are tallied against everyone else in the world that’s playing in their leagues, there’s teams, all over,” Erika said. “There’s handfuls of different countries that participate, and every week the scores are due on Thursday night and the rankings come out on Friday.”

“It’s an accomplishment, but what’s really good is that I get to spend all this time with the dogs,” Finn said.

However, there’s something different about these dogs.

“Finn actually competes with deaf dogs,” Erika said. “We are the only deaf dog team in the world.”

“It’s harder for them because you can’t call them back, but it just forms this bond between you and your dog,” Finn said.

Despite the challenge, Finn says he hasn’t seen a difference.

“I think it just shows that even with deaf dogs, they can still do everything a hearing dog can do. It doesn’t matter if they can hear you or not, they love you just the same, and they love playing with you just as much as any other dog,” Finn said.

The Canine Disc Toss and Fetch World Competition is happening September 11 and Finn will be competing with both dogs.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
Sen. Mark Warner addresses the media, concerned citizens at Charlottesville Post Office on...
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
COVID-19
VDH: 751,133 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,730 deaths
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health announces updates to visitations

Latest News

(FILE)
Virginia university offers money to those with vaccinations
Earlysville Bluegrass Boys
Earlysville brothers bring home awards from Old Fiddlers’ Convention
COVID-19
VDH: 751,133 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,730 deaths
We love and miss you so much.
Remembering Adam and Alison six years later