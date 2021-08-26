Advertise With Us
Fort Lee shares resources available to help Afghan refugees

Poeple evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after...
Poeple evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fort Lee is encouraging anyone interested in helping special immigrant applicants and refugees in Virginia to reach out to their local refugee resettlement agency.

In a Facebook post, Fort Lee says there are many opportunities to be involved.

How can the public assist Afghan special immigrant applicants and refugees? Refugee resettlement would not be...

Posted by U.S. Army Fort Lee on Thursday, August 26, 2021

The website Fort Lee links to lists two agencies to contact in the Richmond area: Commonwealth Catholic Charities (804-285-5900) and International Rescue Committee (804-308-9144).

For a full list of resettlement agencies and affiliate contacts, click here.

