Firefighter adopts emotional support pig for stationhouse

Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with...
Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with the cutie and feed her snacks.(CNN Newsource)
By Katie Lusso
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY (NEWS 12) – Move over Dalmatians, a little baby pig is taking the spotlight at a firehouse in Brooklyn.

Penny the fire pig is three months old and was adopted by FDNY firefighter Darren Harris.

Penny spends much of her time hanging with her dad and the other firefighters at Engine 239 in Park Slope.

She’s become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with the cutie and feed her snacks.

Harris says Penny will likely be about 50 lbs. when she’s fully grown.

Her dad and the other firefighters have changed up their diets and are no longer eating pork around the firehouse.

Copyright 2021 News 12 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

