Darling Boutique fundraises for Black-owned businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Darling Boutique sells a series of different products made by Black business owners.

Typically, half of the proceeds go to the business and the other half, Darling keeps.

This month Darling Boutique is keeping less than 50%.

“We are donating 20% of the profits of their sales to New Hill Development Co., so the point is to support these Black small businesses and give back to a Black-owned nonprofit here in town,” said Linnea White, the owner of the Darling Boutique.

Businesses like NorthShea, that supports Ghanian women living in poverty and The Win Candle known for ecofriendly and cruelty-free values are taking part in the fundraiser.

The fundraiser ends on August 31.

Darling Boutique is located at 115 S 1st Street in Charlottesville.

