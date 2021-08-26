Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Albemarle County Public Schools work to help ease anxiety as students come back to school

By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools say they are being proactive for students and their parents.

“We added 25 mental health positions in the county this year,” said Miles Nelson, ACPS mental health coordinator.

These recent hires will be working to help students ease back into in-person learning.

“Now there’s sort of that feeling of anxiety that’s starting to rush back in again because there are so many unknowns and my son is way too young to be able to get a vaccine at this point,” said parent Ashley Patel.

Kimberly Albero, a University of Virginia nurse practitioner and mom of 4, has similar reservations.

“I just want them to be careful, because I think that the tendency for elementary schoolers is to take their mask off when they want to have a little break,” Albero said.

While both of these parents have hesitations about the year, they are excited for their children to engage in social emotional learning.

ACPS says that in-person learning is vital. “Kids are just starving to be back in school, be with their teachers, be with their classmates, and have that socialization again, said Alyson Ingram, a counselor at Brownsville Elementary.

ACPS says they will enforce distancing and mask wearing, hopefully bringing peace to parents that kids will pick up on.

“Kids are really sensitive, and I feel like they can sense the confidence in the adults around them,” Ingram said.

Miles Nelson says the more parents normalize mask wearing and distancing, the more kids will be receptive to it.

If a student is struggling, ACPS says their counselors will collaborate with parents and make a plan to help.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

