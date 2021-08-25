Advertise With Us
Walker Upper Elementary’s Playground Ready for the 1st Day of School
By Max Marcilla
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When students arrive for the first day of school Wednesday at Walker Upper Elementary in Charlottesville, they’ll have a brand new way to enjoy themselves outside.

Some of those who helped make the school’s first-ever playground possible cut a ceremonial ribbon Tuesday evening to mark the beginning of a new era.

The organizer of the project, Christa Bennett, says they couldn’t have done it without help from the city schools’ community.

“There are so many foundations that donated and lots of community members that supported us along the way - volunteers and making financial donations, so this is really a community effort for our kids” said Bennett.

Bennett says the cost of the playground went up a bit because of the pandemic, help from the community helped the project overcome those challenges.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

