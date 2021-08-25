VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Deerfield Valley Road that killed one person.

VSP announced Wednesday, August 25, that it responded to the crash at 5:39 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. A 2014 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck was heading north when it ran off the side of the road, overcorrected, went across the center line, and struck an oncoming 2019 Ford Superduty truck.

The impact of the crash caused the Ford to overturn.

The driver of the Honda, 82-year-old Barbara A. Counts, was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center. Authorities say succumbed to her injuries Monday.

The driver of the Ford, 38-year-old Lester G. Sisler, was transported for treatment of serious injuries.

VSP says Lester was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but not Counts.

