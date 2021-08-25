Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia Redistricting Commission votes to start with blank slate

Monday's Redistricting Commission meeting.
Monday's Redistricting Commission meeting.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - This week Virginia’s new Redistricting Commission voted to drop the state’s current political map while redrawing the Commonwealth’s political lines from scratch.

The commission, made up of 16 members, was approved by voters during last year’s election and was formed to cut down on partisan and racial gerrymandering.

Organizations like Virginia Civic Engagement Table were thrilled to see the bipartisan vote pass 12-4 and say it will leave the commissioners with a less biased map.

“We believe that it would be more likely for them to draw maps that are or at least have a better chance of being equitable than starting from existing lines and simply working to adjust them,” Erin Corbett, Redistricting Manager with VCET, said.

After both political sides of the commission hired their own map makers, the next step is to begin drawing lines and agree on what political districts will look like for the next 10 years.

“With each side producing maps and then theoretically working together to find compromise and midpoints between the two sets of maps that they produce,” Corbett said.

A tall order that seems easier said than done with both political parties being represented on the commission. If the commission cannot agree on a map within 45 days of when work begins, then it will be left up to the Virginia Supreme Court to hire its own map maker to draw the lines.

Political experts in the Valley say a difficult part will be making sure those new areas are not divided by natural barriers like bays and rivers.

“If the map drawers abide by the statue is, you cannot have a 6th congressional district,” Bob Roberts, a political analyst with James Madison University, said. “You cannot have a 5th congressional district, you cannot have the 25th House District the way it’s drawn.”

Roberts says he thinks the commission will not agree on a map and that it will be left up to the Virginia Supreme Court. He also says regardless of what the map looks like, the recent census data will bring some changes to the Valley.

“You’re going to see some substantial changes in districts in the western part of the state merely because of the rule that you have to have contiguous districts and that you’re losing population in the western part of the state,” Roberts said.

Both parties’ map makers are expected to begin work Thursday, after data is released redistributing the Commonwealth’s prison population back to the localities they are from.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
COVID-19
VDH: 747,640 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,715 deaths
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health announces updates to visitations
Sen. Mark Warner addresses the media, concerned citizens at Charlottesville Post Office on...
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County

Latest News

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger's office says its received confirmation from the DoD...
Va. Congresswoman: DoD authorizes Fort Pickett to temporarily house Afghan refugees
Burley Middle School
Safety coaches start first week inside Albemarle County Public Schools
Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients are waiting for the all-clear to get boosters. (WHSV)
Health leaders discuss next steps after Johnson & Johnson releases booster shot study results
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Covid-19 vaccines
Researchers across Virginia working on one shot to combat coronavirus variants