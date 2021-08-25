UVA professors working on book to help student-athletes with NIL

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Darden School of Commerce professors are teaming up to write a book to help student-athletes at the University of Virginia properly market themselves.

Under the working title, “Designing, Activating, and Monetizing Your Athlete Brand,” the book will walk student-athletes through brand management that comes with NIL (name, image, and likeness).

Kim Whitler, one of the authors, says no matter the sport, every athlete has a brand they can develop.

“The goal here is to help them understand the connection between what they want to be in the marketplace,” she said. “What they want to stand for, who they want to be, what their purpose is, how that then connects to how they act and how they behave.”

The book will be able to help all 750 student-athletes at UVA navigate their brand and will be finished in the spring.

