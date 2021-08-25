UVA Health to require COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has announced it will require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by November 1.

“These vaccines will save lives, prevent unnecessary sickness and help us ensure we have the capacity to provide the best care possible not just for patients with COVID-19 but for all patients,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “It is part of our duty as a leading academic medical center to protect the health of our patients, guests, team members and community.”

In a press release sent out on Wednesday, UVA Health said “All employees must get their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Oct. 18. Anyone who remains unvaccinated on Nov. 1 will face disciplinary action, including the possibility of termination.”

UVA Health says it will consider requests for exemptions to the policy for medical and religious reasons.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.