Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Health to require COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

UVA Health
UVA Health
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has announced it will require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by November 1.

“These vaccines will save lives, prevent unnecessary sickness and help us ensure we have the capacity to provide the best care possible not just for patients with COVID-19 but for all patients,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “It is part of our duty as a leading academic medical center to protect the health of our patients, guests, team members and community.”

In a press release sent out on Wednesday, UVA Health said “All employees must get their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Oct. 18. Anyone who remains unvaccinated on Nov. 1 will face disciplinary action, including the possibility of termination.”

UVA Health says it will consider requests for exemptions to the policy for medical and religious reasons.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
COVID-19
VDH: 747,640 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,715 deaths
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health announces updates to visitations
Sen. Mark Warner addresses the media, concerned citizens at Charlottesville Post Office on...
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County

Latest News

The statue of Sacajawea, Lewis and Clark stands - off its pedestal - at Darden Towe Park. (FILE)
St. Louis mayor reportedly interested in Charlottesville statue
(FILE)
Sentara Healthcare requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all medical staff, team members
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.
(FILE)
Virginia Dept. of Health reinstates COVID-19 Outbreaks Dashboard