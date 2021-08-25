Advertise With Us
Suspect in death of man found in Massachusetts storage locker apprehended in Charlottesville

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — A suspect in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found in a storage unit in Massachusetts where he had apparently been living has been apprehended in Virginia.

The office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Wednesday the 28-year-old suspect was arrested in Charlottesville, Virginia on Tuesday on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is charged in connection with the death of 54-year-old Paul Weaver who was found dead in a Milford storage locker on Aug. 17.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday on a fugitive from justice charge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

