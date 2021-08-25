Advertise With Us
St. Louis mayor reportedly interested in Charlottesville statue

The statue of Sacajawea, Lewis and Clark stands - off its pedestal - at Darden Towe Park. (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The mayor of St. Charles wants to bring Charlottesville’s statue of Sacagawea and Lewis & Clark to Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Mayor Dan Borgmeyer plans to submit a proposal for the statue.

A gofundme campaign is hoping to raise $50,000 to move the statue to St. Charles instead of using taxpayer money.

Charlottesville removed the statue from its pedestal at the West Main and Ridge/McIntire intersection back in July.

A descendant of Sacagawea has stated the statue was offensive because it depicts her cowering.

