Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Sentara Healthcare requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all medical staff, team members

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and Sentara RMH Medical Center expect all of their medical staff and team members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 18.

Sentara Healthcare said Wednesday, August 25, this timeline will give employees eight weeks to become fully vaccinated. Additionally, it stated, “The highly contagious Delta variant is causing another spike in the number of COVID-19 infections nationally, with unvaccinated individuals at the highest risk. As the community’s front-line defense against COVID-19, Sentara believes it has a moral and ethical responsibility to protect the health of its team members, patients, residents, and communities through a vaccination requirement.”

Sentara team members were reportedly notified of the new requirement Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
COVID-19
VDH: 747,640 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,715 deaths
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health announces updates to visitations
Sen. Mark Warner addresses the media, concerned citizens at Charlottesville Post Office on...
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA Health to require COVID-19 vaccine for all employees
The statue of Sacajawea, Lewis and Clark stands - off its pedestal - at Darden Towe Park. (FILE)
St. Louis mayor reportedly interested in Charlottesville statue
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.
(FILE)
Virginia Dept. of Health reinstates COVID-19 Outbreaks Dashboard