Sentara Healthcare requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all medical staff, team members

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and Sentara RMH Medical Center expect all of their medical staff and team members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 18.

Sentara Healthcare said Wednesday, August 25, this timeline will give employees eight weeks to become fully vaccinated. Additionally, it stated, “The highly contagious Delta variant is causing another spike in the number of COVID-19 infections nationally, with unvaccinated individuals at the highest risk. As the community’s front-line defense against COVID-19, Sentara believes it has a moral and ethical responsibility to protect the health of its team members, patients, residents, and communities through a vaccination requirement.”

Sentara team members were reportedly notified of the new requirement Wednesday morning.

