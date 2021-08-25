Safety coaches start first week inside Albemarle County Public Schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools say they’re one of the few school systems in the nation who have switched from police resource officers to safety coaches inside their buildings.

“We have an opportunity to reimagine how we support student’s social and emotional learning needs to complement the academic achievement we know they’re capable of,” Burley Middle School Principal Kasaundra Blount said. “So this new position is designed specifically for that reason.”

Ivan Orr is the student safety coach at Burley Middle School. He used to be a teacher, but found a calling with this brand new role. His new duties include helping students on a social, emotional, and academic basis.

“I’ve always found that I’ve been somewhat of a magnet for students,” Ivan Orr said. “And so, to see a position where that is one of my charges, which is to know every child in this building, that’s just amazing to me and I just had to jump at the opportunity.”

Orr went through a three day, state-mandated security officer training to take on this position. But, it is a different role than police had in schools.

“We are not a replacement for the school resource officers that have been around Albemarle County for a number of years,” Orr said. “But we are here to really work with the mental and physical health of our students, we serve as advocates.”

The focus is now on connecting with students. ACPS staff say the priority of SRO’s was to enforce laws. Even though those officers are not physically there anymore, does not mean they are not still a part of the schools.

“They’re still a very vital community resource department for us for sure,” Blount said. “So if they’re needed or anything, we know that they’re only a call away and they’re still very supportive of everything.”

ACPS school safety coaches started their new role this week. They say they are at the forefront of a new model of building safety and security.

