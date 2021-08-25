Advertise With Us
Rockingham County superintendent provides update after brief school board meeting Monday

The school board will have a special session on Wednesday to hold their closed meeting from Monday.
Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County Public Schools(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night’s Rockingham County school board meeting was cut short after some audience members did not want to put on a face mask.

Division Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said it was disappointing that some people could not follow the public health order, but said the board wanted to make it clear the public health order must be followed.

Board Chair Renee Reed told the audience members Monday night that she could either ask the sheriff’s deputy to enforce the public health order or the board could adjourn the meeting.

Scheikl said the board did not want to get the deputy involved and possibly make the situation worse, so it was ended.

“It’s also not the role of law enforcement to check masks in the auditorium, but when someone refuses to follow the guidelines as given by the school board chair then the board chair can ask law enforcement to do that,” Scheikl said.

Scheikl said the school board will have a special session on Wednesday to hold their closed meeting from Monday.

He added that the student awards that were supposed to be given out at Monday’s meeting were given to the students after the meeting ended, and a first day of school update presentation will go out to the community soon.

The next school board meeting will be at the county administration building where Scheikl said different masking rules are in place. Scheikl said the board could consider having more meetings at the county building in the future.

