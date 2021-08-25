Advertise With Us
No injuries reported at fire at Albemarle County sawmill

When crews arrived, they could see heavy black smoke coming from R.A. Yancey Lumber Corp’s sawmill on Rockfish Gap Turnpike.(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue had to battle a structure fire just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

When crews arrived, they could see heavy black smoke coming from R.A. Yancey Lumber Corp’s sawmill on Rockfish Gap Turnpike.

Patrick May from the R.A. Yancey Lumber Corp told NBC29 on the scene that the fire was spotted during a check-through of the property. He and his team worked to keep the flames small until the fire crews arrived to put out the larger blazes.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause.

