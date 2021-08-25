Advertise With Us
Madison-Greene Humane Society in need of donations

Cat at the Madison-Greene Humane Society.
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Madison-Greene Humane Society is in need of donations.

The nonprofit runs on donations, and while their veterinarian does give them a discount, the shelter is hurting after the death of their volunteer vet and founder.

The shelter says it needs the donations for spaying and neutering.

“We are funded solely by donations. We receive no state, federal, or county reimbursement or funding, and because of that, we are having a hard time providing the spay neuter clinic and the adoption in shelter services,” Madison-Greene Humane Society Director Sandra Barrow said.

The shelter tries to offer discounted spay and neuter clinics to the community about once a month. The organization is accepting donations through a GoFundMe and can be mailed to PO BOX 95, Ruckersville.

