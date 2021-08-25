Advertise With Us
Heat Wave Continues. Some Daily Storms

Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Few storms ending early tonight. Still some locally heavy rain that has triggered some flooding. Stay heat smart and take those steps to stay cool! Hot temperatures well in the low to mid 90s, combined with high humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s and low 100s. As we move through the mid and late week, isolated to widely scattered afternoon and evening storms, may provide some temporary relief from the heat. A weak Summer cool front, will approach the Mid-Atlantic by the end of the week and this weekend, so some scattered storms expected. Temperatures will back down a little more by this weekend, but still in the low 90s, for many.

Tonight: Early evening storms end, muggy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Stray PM storms. High: low to mid 90s. Low: around 70

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Few storms. High: low to mid 90s. Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered storms, High: low 90s. Low: mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, humid, few storms. High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Monday: Sun and clouds, humid, few storms. High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, humid, few storms. High: upper 80s to around 90 Low: upper 60s

Wednesday:Partly sunny. High: mid to upper 80s.

