Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Excitement, high-demand for 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised

A COVID-19 vaccine
A COVID-19 vaccine(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall to area health departments, immunocompromised people in Central Virginia have found tons of places to get that highly-awaited third COVID-19 shot.

It’s been over a week-and-a-half since immunocompromised people could get their third dose, so we checked in with UVA Health’s Dr. Costi Sifri to find out how the rollout is going.

“There’s significant interest,” Sifri said.

Across Charlottesville and the country, people are rolling up their sleeves for the third time for that extra boost of protection.

That’s because many of them, including kidney transplant recipient Trevor Achilles, didn’t get antibodies until the third shot.

“I feel euphoric,” Achilles said.

Achilles said that third shot was a dose of optimism, like when he got his kidney transplant.

“I remember waking up [from the transplant],” he said. “I felt amazing afterward. My body was working again. I felt alive and I felt hopeful for the future. I feel the same exact way now.”

Back inside UVA Medical Center, Sifri says the third shot is important for immunocompromised people to help them battle the virus.

“It’s perhaps not surprising, but of course very concerning those people who are immunocompromised who do have breakthrough infections, after two-dose vaccine are at risk for serious consequences of infection,” Sifri said.

For the immunocompetent, the third doses may not be too far away. Though that may be the case, Sifri reminds everyone that the vaccines are still doing their job.

“They are effective, even against the Delta variant, preventing those severe outcomes of COVID that we’re most concerned about. Breakthrough infections can occur but if it’s a mild cold, that’s probably okay,” he said.

Sifri reminds people that although those breakthrough cases may feel mild, they can still spread. That’s why masks are back in the conversation.

There are many ways for you to get vaccinated in our community. Here are a few of them:

Find COVID-19 vaccines on Vaccines.gov

UVA Health COVID vaccination clinic

Blue Ridge Health District vaccination scheduler

Call the BRHD COVID-19 Hotline 434-972-6261

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
COVID-19
VDH: 744,187 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,693 deaths
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health announces updates to visitations

Latest News

Federal health officials hinted at a COVID-19 vaccine approval by Christmas for those under the...
Northam: Virginia is ready for 5 to 11-year-old vaccine approval
Charlottesville's downtown mall
COVID-19 trends in Blue Ridge Health District show surge worse than August 2020
(FILE)
UVA Health offering third COVID-19 doses to immunocompromised
(FILE)
Charlottesville-area substitute teachers need to be ready to show proof of vaccination or testing