Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

College-aged students are facing barriers to accessing mental health services

College student studying
College student studying(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new report from Mental Health America shows college students face barriers when trying to access services for mental health.

70 percent of students with mental health disabilities were not registered for accommodations, but only 20 percent said they did not want them, according to the report.

Funding for these services seems to be the biggest hurdle to get students the help they need locally.

“The key barrier here is that there’s so many students that want services, yet there’s not so many providers to provide those services, that’s where the rub is. That’s the problem,” Dr. Robin Hawks, Chair of the Advocacy Committee for Mental Health America of Augusta, said.

Dr. Hawks notes that students can easily access accommodations for their mental health at most of the colleges and universities here in the Valley.

Some examples are extended time on assignments and being able to do work from home.

However, Dr. Hawks says the problem is there is not enough providers for mental health services, like counseling, to meet the great need there is.

She says there is a significant number of college-aged students who are feeling depressed and anxious, and the pandemic has increased those numbers.

“They’re very social, and they need a lot of feedback from the environment during that developmental stage. They’re trying to build their careers, they’re trying to establish a network, and with the pandemic, all that was cut off for them,” Dr. Hawks explained.

Dr. Hawks is also a professor at Blue Ridge Community College. She says she’s had to get creative in the classroom to provide assistance to students.

“Giving students lots of flexibility in terms of attendance, in terms of being able to do some of their things online, and so forth, and that helps them to be able to deal with some of their mental health issues while they’re going to school,” Dr. Hawks said.

Dr. Hawks adds that more funding would be especially helpful at community colleges because they are not chartered to provide any mental health services. However, she notes that this funding deficit extends beyond the colleges to community services boards as well.

More funding could help develop providers and help the people who need these services.

James Madison University has a variety of mental health services, which can be found here.

Information for counseling services at Mary Baldwin University can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
COVID-19
VDH: 747,640 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,715 deaths
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health announces updates to visitations
Sen. Mark Warner addresses the media, concerned citizens at Charlottesville Post Office on...
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients are waiting for the all-clear to get boosters. (WHSV)
Health leaders discuss next steps after Johnson & Johnson releases booster shot study results
Covid-19 vaccines
Researchers across Virginia working on one shot to combat coronavirus variants
mRNA COVID vaccines
UVA doctor says mRNA vaccines could be the key to fighting off different COVID-19 variants
UVA Health
UVA Health to require COVID-19 vaccine for all employees
(FILE)
Sentara Healthcare requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all medical staff, team members