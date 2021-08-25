CHO receiving grant money from FAA
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport is getting $5,441,003 in grant funds for safety and accessibility improvements.
The grant comes from the Federal Aviation Administration as part of its Airport Improvement Program.
CHO will use the funds to get an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle, new snow removal equipment, as well as make modifications and improvements to the terminal building.
