CHO receiving grant money from FAA

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport is getting $5,441,003 in grant funds for safety and accessibility improvements.

The grant comes from the Federal Aviation Administration as part of its Airport Improvement Program.

CHO will use the funds to get an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle, new snow removal equipment, as well as make modifications and improvements to the terminal building.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.