Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CHO receiving grant money from FAA

Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport is getting $5,441,003 in grant funds for safety and accessibility improvements.

The grant comes from the Federal Aviation Administration as part of its Airport Improvement Program.

CHO will use the funds to get an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle, new snow removal equipment, as well as make modifications and improvements to the terminal building.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
COVID-19
VDH: 747,640 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,715 deaths
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health announces updates to visitations
Sen. Mark Warner addresses the media, concerned citizens at Charlottesville Post Office on...
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County

Latest News

(FILE)
Virginia Dept. of Health reinstates COVID-19 Outbreaks Dashboard
Plexiglass barriers used in a classroom (FILE)
Experts: Plexiglass barriers not enough to prevent COVID-19 spread
COVID-19
VDH: 747,640 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,715 deaths
A public meeting looking at an expanded I-81 was held at the VDOT headquarters in Staunton.
VDOT holds public meeting about expanded I-81 at Staunton