Another day of hot and humid conditions

Eye to the sky
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has shifted to the east, which will provide a southerly wind. When you combine the heat and humidity, the real feel temperature will be around 100. Meanwhile, a scattered shower or storm will be possible later today into tonight. Daily chances for hit and miss showers and storms will be with us through the middle of next week. By the end of next week temperatures are expected to cool back into the mid 80s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: partly sunny, isolated storm, High: mid 90s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered storm, Low: around 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

