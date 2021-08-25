2 killed in crash on I-64 in Louisa Co.
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.
Troopers were called just before 11 p.m. to a crash at mile marker 133.
Police said a Honda SUV was heading east when it hit the back of a 1990 GMC Dump truck.
The people inside the SUV died at the scene.
The 51-year-old dump truck driver was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
The investigation is ongoing.
