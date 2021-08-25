Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

2 killed in crash on I-64 in Louisa Co.

Two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.
Two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.

Troopers were called just before 11 p.m. to a crash at mile marker 133.

Police said a Honda SUV was heading east when it hit the back of a 1990 GMC Dump truck.

The people inside the SUV died at the scene.

The 51-year-old dump truck driver was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
COVID-19
VDH: 747,640 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,715 deaths
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health announces updates to visitations
Sen. Mark Warner addresses the media, concerned citizens at Charlottesville Post Office on...
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County