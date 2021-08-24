Advertise With Us
Volunteers tracking the hottest places in Charlottesville

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteers in Charlottesville are tracking some of the city’s hottest spots.

This is through a nationwide effort called the Urban Heat Island Mapping Campaign, which collects data on temperatures and humidity levels.

On Tuesday, people biked and drove across Charlottesville to track which parts of the city hold onto heat longer.

“We will be able to share the data with the community around like end of October beginning of November. We are really hoping that this is a valuable resource that the community continue to build on,” said Susan Elliott, a climate protection manager.

This will help target planning solutions to approach climate change.

Volunteers collected data during three different hours. The first hour was after sunrise, the second in the middle of the afternoon, and then right before sunset.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

