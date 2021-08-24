Advertise With Us
Va. judge issues fines, arrest orders for no-show jurors

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has issued fines and orders for the arrest of some potential jurors who didn’t show up for the trial of a man charged in a cab driver’s death.

The Danville Register & Bee reports Danville Circuit Court Judge James Reynolds fined two no-shows $50 and issued a capias for the arrest of two others who didn’t show last week or appear Monday to explain why.

On Aug. 16, Reynolds continued the murder trial for James Fultz IV, who’s charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wendy Harris, because the jury pool was too small. Thirty-five potential jurors were needed, but only about 25 arrived by 9 a.m.

A new trial date was set for December.

