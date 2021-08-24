Advertise With Us
Staunton School Board considering vaccine mandate for school employees

The Staunton School Board meeting at City Hall in downtown Staunton.
By Tara Todd
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Monday night during a specially called meeting, the Superintendent for Staunton City Schools made it clear that the most important thing is keeping kids in school. The question now is... could mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all school employees make sure that happens?

Right now, three school divisions in Region five have decided to mandate the vaccines for staff --Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, and Albemarle County. The Staunton School Board wants more information before making that decision.

If the School Board votes in favor of requiring vaccinations, employees who opt-out would have to get weekly testing that the school system would pay for. Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith says COVID-19 funding would cover that cost, but he’s not sure how much it would be.

Smith says it would also be an administrative burden, but he stressed that the vaccines are their biggest mitigation strategy, and requiring them for employees could keep schools open.

“What will shut down schools is when a certain percentage of staff are sick, infected, and now they’re not able to teach. That’s the only thing we’re thinking right now will cause us to revert to a virtual model,” stated Smith.

There are currently 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of people who were in Staunton Schools, and all are students.

Staunton City Schools is partnering with Augusta Health to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday, August 30 from 4-7:30 pm at Bessie Weller Elementary School in Staunton. Walk-ins are welcome.

