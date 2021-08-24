Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Shannon Grant money helps Monticello HS drama, chorus teachers build outdoor stage

By Riley Wyant
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - New Shannon Grants are helping Albemarle County Public School teachers invest in their students. The 15 grants total up to more than $18,000.

The chorus and drama teachers at Monticello High School are using the money to build an outdoor stage for students who may not be able to perform inside due to COVID-19.

“It’s just so important for the students to have a space where they can perform, especially in a time that’s isolating,” Monticello HS Chorus Teacher Ellie Weikle said.

“Four of my students have spent the past four months writing a play, so we’re hoping to be able to do it inside, if we can’t do it inside, we’re going to do it outside,” Monticello HS Drama Teacher Madeline Michel said.

The stage should be ready to go in around two months.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
COVID-19
VDH: 744,187 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,693 deaths
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health announces updates to visitations

Latest News

Fort Pickett
Va. Governor: Refugees from Afghanistan headed to Ft. Pickett
Federal health officials hinted at a COVID-19 vaccine approval by Christmas for those under the...
Northam: Virginia is ready for 5 to 11-year-old vaccine approval
Charlottesville's downtown mall
COVID-19 trends in Blue Ridge Health District show surge worse than August 2020
FILE
Volunteers tracking the hottest places in Charlottesville