Shannon Grant money helps Monticello HS drama, chorus teachers build outdoor stage

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - New Shannon Grants are helping Albemarle County Public School teachers invest in their students. The 15 grants total up to more than $18,000.

The chorus and drama teachers at Monticello High School are using the money to build an outdoor stage for students who may not be able to perform inside due to COVID-19.

“It’s just so important for the students to have a space where they can perform, especially in a time that’s isolating,” Monticello HS Chorus Teacher Ellie Weikle said.

“Four of my students have spent the past four months writing a play, so we’re hoping to be able to do it inside, if we can’t do it inside, we’re going to do it outside,” Monticello HS Drama Teacher Madeline Michel said.

The stage should be ready to go in around two months.

