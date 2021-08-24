Advertise With Us
Rockingham County school board meeting ends early due to mask refusal from some audience members

The board approved the meeting’s agenda, held the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence then adjourned.
Rockingham County school board meeting 8/23/21
Rockingham County school board meeting 8/23/21(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Just minutes after the Rockingham County school board meeting began, board members voted to end the meeting after some audience members would not put on a face mask.

“I can ask the sheriff’s deputy to come in and enforce a public order or we can adjourn the public meeting,” school board chair Renee Reed said.

The board approved the meeting’s agenda, held the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence then adjourned.

Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl told WHSV that because this meeting was in a public school it falls under the governor’s mask mandate, which is why the board ended it.

Monday was the first day of school for students in Rockingham County.

According to the agenda, Monday’s meeting was supposed to give a first day update, have a public comment period, and give school recognitions to students. Students getting recognitions were allowed to stay after the meeting.

Scheikl said the presentation he was going to give Monday will be going out to the community soon.

