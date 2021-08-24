Record-breaking travel month at SHD, mask compliance not an issue

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced the face mask requirement has been extended through January 18, 2022.

TSA says all individuals ages two and up are required to mask up in airports, onboard an aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on bus and rail systems unless for specified exemptions.

At the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD), Executive Director Greg Campbell said compliance with the mask requirements has not been a problem.

“We’ve not really had any issues here,” Campbell said.

Campbell said one reason may be the consistency of the mask requirement over the last year.

“Everyone is just prepared to wear it throughout their journey and there is a fair amount of feedback from passengers that say they are kind of relieved,” Campbell said.

Campbell said they have also heard from some passengers that they are comfortable traveling in a less crowded airport.

“In the pre-board process and screening and everything that they can distance a little bit more and travel with many of the people here that they recognize that are still here and have worked here throughout the pandemic that may be friends and neighbors,” Campbell said.

Campbell added that they have had programs in place like the SHD Cares Program to keep cleanliness and spacing throughout the airport.

After a pretty slow year, Campbell said things have been picking up at the airport this summer and July was a record-setting month with almost 4,000 passengers making their way through SHD.

“It was good to see that return and we hope that that’ll continue. It is kind of hard to say with the [delta] variant what impacts that may or may not have in confidence of travelers and if they stick with their plans,” Campbell said.

However, Campbell said flight bookings are strong and virtually every flight is running in their airport. Many of the flights are full.

