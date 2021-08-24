Advertise With Us
Older dogs at CASPCA getting the treatment they need to get adopted

Senior dog from the CASPCA(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Older dogs at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA will receive life-saving surgeries and treatments thanks to a much-needed grant.

“Currently, we have 38 senior dogs and as you can imagine oftentimes the senior pets require a lot more medical attention, dentals surgeries, and so forth,” CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter said.

These older pups will be getting a little help thanks to a grant from the Grey Muzzle Organization. This national nonprofit has provided more than $3.1 million in grants to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”

CASPCA is one of 77 animal welfare groups chosen from 266 applicants to receive a grant to help senior dogs. The winning groups received more than $616,000 in grants to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in their communities.

“The money will go straight to medical really because so many of the senior animals really require medical care, and the costs add up quickly. The majority of these guys need dental,” Gunter said.

Gunter says this grant will help get these dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes.

