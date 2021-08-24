Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

New York truck driver pleads guilty in fatal Christmas Eve crash

The crash happened on Christmas Eve in 2019.
The crash happened on Christmas Eve in 2019.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A New York truck driver has pleaded guilty to two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter in Rockingham County Circuit Court Monday, stemming from a Christmas Eve crash in 2019 that killed two Valley residents.

37-year-old Raheel Azhar was indicted by a Grand Jury in 2020 with two charges of involuntary manslaughter. Azhar, who was driving a Volvo semi-truck, hit a Chevy Tahoe while turning into the Pilot station off of North Valley Pike.

The head-on collision killed the driver of the Tahoe, 33-year-old Dustin E. Harlow at the scene. The passenger, 82-year-old Nancy Lambert, later died at UVA Medical.

Azhar pleads guilty to both charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all time suspended. Through the agreement, he will serve two years under supervised probation.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney presented his summary of evidence, including victim impact statements from family members who say Christmas Eve has never been the same and a difficult day.

Azhar’s attorney says that no alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash and that his client no longer drives commercial trucks.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
COVID-19
VDH: 744,187 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,693 deaths
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health announces updates to visitations

Latest News

Fort Pickett
Va. Governor: Refugees from Afghanistan headed to Ft. Pickett
Federal health officials hinted at a COVID-19 vaccine approval by Christmas for those under the...
Northam: Virginia is ready for 5 to 11-year-old vaccine approval
Charlottesville's downtown mall
COVID-19 trends in Blue Ridge Health District show surge worse than August 2020
Monticello High School
Shannon Grant money helps Monticello HS drama, chorus teachers build outdoor stage
FILE
Volunteers tracking the hottest places in Charlottesville