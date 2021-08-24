Natural sauna

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure building in from the west will control our current weather pattern for the next several days. High humidity and hot temperatures can be expected. We’ll have limited chances for widespread rain and storms, but a weak cold front will give us a couple of chances for scattered storms later this week into the weekend. Right now it appears conditions will not begin to cool until early September. Normal high temperatures this time of year should be in the mid 80s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear & humid, Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

