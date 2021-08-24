Charlottesville-area substitute teachers need to be ready to show proof of vaccination or testing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Policies for substitute teachers for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools are similar to other years, but they now need to be ready to show proof of being vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19.

“Largely this year our substitute policy will look pretty much like any other year in terms of every school having substitutes that they kind of keep on file, keep on hand,” Helen Dunn, the legislative & public affairs officer for Albemarle County, said.

“We would expect the substitute teachers to follow what our teachers are doing as far as being vaccinated,” Beth Baptist, acting director of human resources and student services for Charlottesville City Schools, said.

Substitute teachers need to follow school guidelines: get vaccinated, or get tested every week.

“As we get more of our staff to complete the form that we have, we will also ask substitutes do that as well,” Baptist said.

Albemarle County schools will have substitutes handle their vaccine or testing status with human resources. If they are vaccinated, there will be less to worry about if they are exposed.

“If a teacher is considered to be in close contact with somebody who’s confirmed with COVID, they won’t need to quarantine unless they show symptoms of COVID or obviously if they find that they do indeed have COVID and then they’ll quarantine for 10 days,” Dunn said.

Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools say they are both looking for more substitute teachers.

