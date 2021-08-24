Advertise With Us
Augusta County leaders begin census breakdown

Augusta County has begun evaluating census results.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Localities have begun breakdowns of census results, preparing to redraw magisterial lines to meet redistricting requirements.

Census results are available, and Augusta County is taking a closer look at its population breakdown. County officials said the numbers are used in planning, grant applications and in redistricting. The data shows Augusta County’s population has changed over the last decade.

“Augusta County has roughly seen a little over 5 percent population increase, so that’s smaller than the 2000-2010, which was close to 12.5 percent. So definitely a smaller increase but we are seeing growth in the county,” said Leslie Tate, Augusta County’s Senior Planner.

Augusta County’s seven districts will be broken down and evaluated.

“The data is important to analyze where we’ve seen growth, where we’ve seen decline in growth and also, obviously, the age/racial makeup of that data in those areas,” said Tate.

Tate says the districts in Augusta County will likely shift since there’s been population growth. She adds that some of the districts will be geographically larger, but they’ll all be close in population size.

“We do expect these to shift and change somewhat, to reflect where new residential growth has occurred and where more people are living,” she said.

Tate says they plan to take public comment on the redistricting process and that they want the process to be very public.

