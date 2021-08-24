Another heatwave in the making

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is keeping conditions steamy throughout the region. Not much of a change over the next several days. A scattered shower or storm may bring temporary relief. Real feel conditions will get close to 100 later this week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will up our chances for rain, but nothing widespread is expected. Hydrate, put on the sunscreen, and drink plenty of water. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear & humid, Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 90s...LOw: around 70

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.