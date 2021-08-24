300-plus Franklin County students quarantined over COVID-19 concerns

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 300 Franklin County students are quarantined after COVID-19 cases began popping up last week.

The school district has a universal mask policy in place, but 20% of students are not wearing masks because of parents filing for religious or medical exemptions, according to school officials.

The administration says there were multiple community events last week, including sports, that could have contributed to the spread of COVID-19.

