Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Health announces updates to visitations

The front of the UVA Medical Center
The front of the UVA Medical Center(wvir)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Health is making some changes to its visitation policy.

Starting Thursday, inpatient and transitional care patients can choose two visitors who will stay the same for the patient’s entire stay. Only one can stay overnight. Previously, patients could have unlimited visitors and two bedside visitors.

People in the emergency department are limited to one visitor.

“We know these are big changes, and they are stressful for everyone, but we’re doing this for the protection of all of our staff, patients and our visitors as they come into the health system,” UVA Health Hospital Operations Administrator Bush Bell said.

In Monday’s briefing UVA Health also said the system’s vaccine policy is discussed weekly, and will continue to be refined.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
COVID-19
VDH: 734,079 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,647 deaths
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths

Latest News

Army Sgt. Elwood M. Truslow
Over 70 years later, remains of 20-year-old Korean War veteran are returning to Va.
Camera footage captured the suspect's vehicle.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary
Automotive Aesthetic working to preserve its founder's legacy.
Automotive Aesthetic working to keep founder’s legacy alive
August 23, 2011
Remembering the Virginia earthquake, 10 years ago