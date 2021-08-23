UVA Health announces updates to visitations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Health is making some changes to its visitation policy.

Starting Thursday, inpatient and transitional care patients can choose two visitors who will stay the same for the patient’s entire stay. Only one can stay overnight. Previously, patients could have unlimited visitors and two bedside visitors.

People in the emergency department are limited to one visitor.

“We know these are big changes, and they are stressful for everyone, but we’re doing this for the protection of all of our staff, patients and our visitors as they come into the health system,” UVA Health Hospital Operations Administrator Bush Bell said.

In Monday’s briefing UVA Health also said the system’s vaccine policy is discussed weekly, and will continue to be refined.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.