Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA clinical psychologist offers advice to parents sending kids to college

By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The transition from parenting a child to being the parent of an adult can be hard, says UVA clinical psychologist Tim Davis. However, he says this developmental stage is crucial.

“We’re kind of predisposed and programmed to try to cut the path for our kids,” Davis said.

There can be a downside when bringing dependency into adulthood.

Annika Suh, a UVA student says, she called her mother every day for a month when she moved in last year.

“Part of giving students their opportunities to learn and grow and develop is by minimizing contact with them,” Davis said.

While big changes and fear of the unknown can lead to sadness, he mentioned the importance of self-awareness.

For parents, he says calling your kids excessively in college can be a reflection of separation anxiety and to work hard to channel the energy into other activities. When your student does call in times of need, use discernment to see if they truly need your help or simply want it.

This allows your teen to learn problem-solving on their own.

“It doesn’t mean that you’re never there when they’re truly in a crisis but we have to give them space in order to figure out what is a true crisis,” Davis said.

Davis says a few examples include allowing your kids to make their own schedule or create a budget.

“It is important that they chip in a little bit,” Davis said.

He says this will help your child become an appreciative adult and bring you peace, knowing they’ll be self-sufficient.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir
COVID-19
VDH: 734,079 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,647 deaths
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths

Latest News

Molly Bottas painting a hydrant
A new painted fire hydrant comes to Charlottesville
A Charlottesville City Schools school bus
Charlottesville City Schools holds meeting to address COVID questions
People in and around Charlottesville are being called on to help Haiti
Former Haitian Ambassador to the U.S. speaks on earthquake aftermath
UVA students walking around grounds
Students are vaccinated and moved in at UVA