Students are vaccinated and moved in at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia students are all officially moved in, and 96.6% of them are fully vaccinated.

The distanced move-in process ended Saturday. Students are now beginning what they hope will be a normal school year.

First and second-year students participated in convocation Sunday, where they all took the honor pledge. Activities have already started opening up for vaccinated students, like a welcome week concert.

Students say they are comfortable socializing, since they know others around are vaccinated.

“It makes just the whole college experience so much better,” first-year student Katherine Visser said. “I mean, we’re going to be able to just do fun things. We’re all going to be able to do like convocation outside together, and things like that. Just like, doing exciting things all together, which is awesome. It makes me feel a lot more safe.”

These students will start their first day of class Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.