Some like it hot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -If you like it hot and humid, this is your day. Above normal temperatures and high humidity will be on tap most of the week. There is a chance we could see an isolated t-shower this evening. However, much of the week is expected to be dry. Our chances for needed rain increases as we approach the weekend. Scattered activity and more seasonal temperatures can be expected. Until then drink plenty of water, check on the elderly, and make sure the pets have shade and fresh water. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: around 90

Tonight: Isolated evening t-shower, Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Friday: Mostly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.