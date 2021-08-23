Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County

By Riley Wyant
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner was in Charlottesville on Monday, August 23, demanding answers from the U.S. Postal Service on why mail deliveries are so delayed.

There are thousands of people across Charlottesville and Albemarle County who have not received important mail in days or even weeks. Sen. Warner came all the way to the Charlottesville Post Office to urge the USPS Virginia District Manager Gerald Roane to do something about it.

“I’ve been getting a higher volume of complaints about mail delivery in Charlottesville by far than anywhere else in the commonwealth,” Warner said. “They are aggressively trying to fill the unfilled positions. If you don’t have 14 of your carriers and you need 85, you got to do a better job of hiring folks.”

Sen. Warner says the post office will start doing three job fairs a week to try to compensate for the severe shortage in mail carriers. He says there is also a new boss in town, just hired about a month ago.

“There is now an experienced postmaster living in Charlottesville,” Warner said.

Tony Wasch showed up to Warner’s press conference to air out his grievances. He says his neighborhood in Charlottesville has not gotten mail in a week and a half.

“Is the post office going to compensate if I get any interest charges on late bills?” Wasch asked. “Is the Post Office going to pay my interest charges?”

Wasch hopes change can come from the top rather than people blaming it on the already stretched-thin postal workers.

“My mailman Mr. Woodson is the nicest person and he is always apologizing for the situation,” Wasch said.

“I believe it is not the quality of our postal workers,” Warner said. “The Postal Service will acknowledge that there’s been longer delays in Charlottesville than many other communities.”

Mark Liepa, who lives in Albemarle County, says he sees package deliveries, but barely any mail.

“That’s frustrating, especially if you’re counting on a bill that is showing up the day before it’s due or something like that,” Liepa said. “It’s really frustrating and it also can be bad for your credit rating.”

Warner says he will be back in three months to make sure these issues are resolved.

The Post Office would not allow press or media to accompany Warner on his tour, citing the Hatch Act.

