A new painted fire hydrant comes to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Artists are decorating fire hydrants in and around Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

One painted bright green adorned with lady bugs was designed near Greencroft Club.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, Albemarle County, the Charlottesville Mural Project and the Albemarle County Service Authority partnered up to make this happen.

Molly Bottas is the artist bringing the design to life for her friend Jessica Perkins who moved out of the area.

“She designed all the little lady bugs and it’s a little tribute to her. She’ll still be a part of Charlottesville even though she’s not here, which is sad, but I’m really excited to paint it,” Bottas said.

