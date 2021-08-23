Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

A new painted fire hydrant comes to Charlottesville

By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Artists are decorating fire hydrants in and around Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

One painted bright green adorned with lady bugs was designed near Greencroft Club.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, Albemarle County, the Charlottesville Mural Project and the Albemarle County Service Authority partnered up to make this happen.

Molly Bottas is the artist bringing the design to life for her friend Jessica Perkins who moved out of the area.

“She designed all the little lady bugs and it’s a little tribute to her. She’ll still be a part of Charlottesville even though she’s not here, which is sad, but I’m really excited to paint it,” Bottas said.

Click here to see when polls open to vote on hydrant designs.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir
COVID-19
VDH: 734,079 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,647 deaths
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths

Latest News

A Charlottesville City Schools school bus
Charlottesville City Schools holds meeting to address COVID questions
People in and around Charlottesville are being called on to help Haiti
Former Haitian Ambassador to the U.S. speaks on earthquake aftermath
UVA students walking around grounds
Students are vaccinated and moved in at UVA
UVA students walking around grounds
UVA clinical psychologist offers advice to parents sending kids to college