Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

New art welcomed at Studio 3.6 in Charlottesville

By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville salon is working to help artists impacted by the pandemic.

Studio 3.6 is allowing artists to show off their work in the salon.

People can purchase the art right off the walls and all profits go directly to the artists.

“We just wanted to provide a space to support the local art especially during COVID. I know it’s a little bit harder for people to go to galleries, art shows, things like that,” said stylist Marissa Freeman.

She says the best way for artists to reach her to feature their art is through her Instagram page.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
COVID-19
VDH: 741,160 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,675 deaths
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths

Latest News

Outside of the Front Porch in downtown Charlottesville
The Front Porch welcomes students back for fall session
COVID-19 cases in Augusta County are on the rise.
Augusta County records highest COVID-19 transmission in months
Warner gave an example of the Rt. 33 bridge over I-81 as aging infrastructure that needs to...
Sen. Mark Warner stops in Harrisonburg to speak on infrastructure bill
Schools across Louisa County suffered damaged.
Remembering the Louisa County earthquake 10 years later