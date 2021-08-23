New art welcomed at Studio 3.6 in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville salon is working to help artists impacted by the pandemic.

Studio 3.6 is allowing artists to show off their work in the salon.

People can purchase the art right off the walls and all profits go directly to the artists.

“We just wanted to provide a space to support the local art especially during COVID. I know it’s a little bit harder for people to go to galleries, art shows, things like that,” said stylist Marissa Freeman.

She says the best way for artists to reach her to feature their art is through her Instagram page.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.