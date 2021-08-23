Advertise With Us
Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes 10 cheetah cubs

Vaila the cheetah's cubs were born on April 26.
Vaila the cheetah's cubs were born on April 26.(Metro Richmond Zoo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Three litters of cheetah cubs were born recently in the Metro Richmond Zoo, according to a release from the zoo.

Most recently on Saturday, three cubs were birthed by Khari the cheetah. It was her fourth litter, and and the cubs’ sexes will be determined during their first checkup at one week old.

On April 26, Vaila the cheetah gave birth to four cubs, one male and three females. Unfortunately, one female cub died shortly after birth due to a cleft palate birth defect. However, the remaining three cubs from Vaila’s third litter are healthy.

Rey the cheetah gave birth to her second litter on April 10. Rey gave birth to four cubs, one male and three females.

Rey lays with her cheetah cubs.
Rey lays with her cheetah cubs.(Metro Richmond Zoo)

“All seven cubs born in April have had several vet checkups, been dewormed, and received their essential vaccinations. They are in great health and growing rapidly. All three moms are experienced, caring, and attentive,” the zoo stated in a release.

The cubs were born at the zoo’s Cheetah Conservation Center, a private, specialized area dedicated solely to the protection of cheetahs. The center is on zoo grounds but not open for the public, and it contains 15 large habitats for cheetahs.

The zoo currently cares for 36 cheetahs and 77 have been born at the center since 2013.

Vaila and her cubs were moved last week to the cheetah habitat in the zoo for guests to see.

Learn more about the Cheetah Conservation Center here.

