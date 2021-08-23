Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Many Appalachian Power customers will see slight bill increase

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The monthly bill of a typical Appalachian Power residential customer will, increase by $2.17 starting October 1.

That’s according to the Virginia State Corporation Commission, which has approved in part, and denied in part, an environmental rate adjustment clause). The clause is designed to recoup “environmental compliance expenses associated with federal rules regulating the disposal of coal ash at two of the company’s power plants located in West Virginia,” according to the SCC.

The power plants, Amos and Mountaineers, are coal-fired generation facilities that produce electricity to serve Appalachian Power’s Virginia customers.

The SCC approved a $27.44 million Virginia revenue requirement for the first year of the clause, which will be adjusted annually to reflect actual and projected expenses associated with compliance costs.

However, the SCC denied about $4.2 million of expenses associated with Appalachian Power’s proposed investment in the Amos and Mountaineer power plants to comply with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Steam Electric Effluent Limitations Guidelines. The Commission found Appalachian Power “did not meet its burden of proving the reasonableness and prudence of these costs at this time.”

In its final order, the Commission said, “We find it is critically important to analyze the overall impact of this investment on both customer rates and reliability, and that [for this specific expense] the instant record is currently lacking in both regards.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
COVID-19
VDH: 741,160 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,675 deaths
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths

Latest News

James Madison University starts classes on Wednesday and almost all of its over 21,000 students...
JMU touts 81 percent vaccination rate as students return, area public schools back in session
Sen. Mark Warner addresses the media, concerned citizens at Charlottesville Post Office on...
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County
USPS
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County
The outside of Monticello High School on the first day of the 2021-2022 school year.
Albemarle County schools implement new innovations for first day of school
Outside of the Front Porch in downtown Charlottesville
The Front Porch welcomes students back for fall session