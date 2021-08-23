Advertise With Us
Heat and humidity builds

Limited chances for rain
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will keep conditions steamy across our region this week. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s, and humidity levels will make conditions feel even hotter. Although we could see an isolated storm this evening, our rain chances will be limited. As we approach the weekend, there will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms, primarily in the late afternoon and evening. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: around 90

Tonight: Isolated evening storm, partly cloudy, Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s.,..Low: low 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

