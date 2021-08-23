Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

The Front Porch welcomes students back for fall session

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some more good tunes are about to hit Charlottesville. The Front Porch music school begins classes Monday.

Students have the opportunity learn in-person or on Zoom, if need. Those in person will be required to show vaccination cards and mask up.

Staff say they are ready to have more kids back in the classroom creating live music.

“One student at a time, we’ve been having people in our space, which has been amazing, hearing music again,” Executive Director Emily Morrison said. “All of our lessons were on Zoom for the past year. And we’re really excited to have people back. It’s been a long time, and we feel great about it.”

Front Porch expects to have around 300 students. You can sign up for fall classes now.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
COVID-19
VDH: 741,160 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,675 deaths
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths

Latest News

The outside of Monticello High School on the first day of the 2021-2022 school year.
Albemarle County schools implement new innovations for first day of school
Studio Salon 3.6
New art welcomed at Studio 3.6 in Charlottesville
FILE
Albemarle County High School student is trying to get back to the U.S. from Afghanistan
COVID-19 cases in Augusta County are on the rise.
Augusta County records highest COVID-19 transmission in months