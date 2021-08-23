The Front Porch welcomes students back for fall session

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some more good tunes are about to hit Charlottesville. The Front Porch music school begins classes Monday.

Students have the opportunity learn in-person or on Zoom, if need. Those in person will be required to show vaccination cards and mask up.

Staff say they are ready to have more kids back in the classroom creating live music.

“One student at a time, we’ve been having people in our space, which has been amazing, hearing music again,” Executive Director Emily Morrison said. “All of our lessons were on Zoom for the past year. And we’re really excited to have people back. It’s been a long time, and we feel great about it.”

Front Porch expects to have around 300 students. You can sign up for fall classes now.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.